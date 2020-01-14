‘Show and Tell’ session at Civil War Round Table in Canton on January 26

Canton, NY — “Dixie” Dave Ellis will facilitate the next North Country Civil War Round Table, which will be in a “Show & Tell” format, on Sunday, January 26, at 2 p.m. at the St. Lawrence County Historical Association (SLCHA) on 3 E. Main Street in Canton.
All community members are welcome to bring any Civil War-related items to share, tell the group your stories, and have an opportunity to ask questions of those well-versed on the topic.
This event is free and open to the public; refreshments served.
The SLCHA is open Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., and Friday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
For more information about SLCHA and St. Lawrence County history, or to become a member, call 315-386-8133, e-mail info@slcha.org, or visit the website at www.slcha.org.
The SLCHA supports our neighbors by shopping local.
