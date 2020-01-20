SLC Arts celebrates Women in the Arts with exhibit opening on January 28

SLC Arts’ first exhibit of the year, Celebrating Women in the Arts, will open with a reception on Tuesday, January 28th at the SLC Arts Gallery, located in Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St, from 5:30-7 pm. The event is free and open to the public, donations are appreciated. All community members are welcome to attend and encouraged to strike up a conversation with artists featured in the exhibit. A majority of the work on display is for sale.

Musical performances will include The Rustic Riders with singer/songwriter Lisa Meissner, and the Fourtissimo Quartet, an all-female a capella group. Light refreshments provided by the Potsdam Food Co-op will be served.

The exhibit is one of several SLC Arts programs taking place through the end of March in recognition of the 100th anniversary of women in the U.S. gaining the right to vote. Other programs in the “Celebrating Women in the Arts” series will include classes, discussions, and a concert of music by women composers.

Visit www.slcartscouncil.org for more information.

