SYRACUSE, NY – We may be only a week away from Spring, but Mother Nature is getting ready to bring significant snow to Central New York.

The next storm takes aim at the Northeast

A storm off the East Coast will strengthen rapidly Monday Night as it heads toward the New England Coast.

When does it start?

Even though Winter Storm Warnings go into effect Monday evening we are only getting lighter snow or even rain during the day and evening Monday. Temperatures above freezing mean there is no impact on the roads.

It is Monday night and Tuesday that travel problems arise from increasing snow and eventually wind.

How much snow falls?

Between Monday night and Tuesday snow totals will vary across Central New York and depend on elevation.

Initially, when you wake up Tuesday there may not be much more than a coating to a few inches for the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse.

During the day Tuesday is when the snow is expected to expand farther west into the rest of CNY and start to accumulate. It’ll be wet heavy snow too.

When the storm is wrapped up Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, we’re thinking the Syracuse area will end up in the 6-10″ range.

But, in the higher elevations of Southern Onondaga County points south and east of there up to a foot or more of snow by Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds to deal with too

While initially the wind is not strong, as low pressure gathers strength off the New England Coast the winds pick up.

Northwesterly winds pick up to 20 to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon and could gust past 30 mph at times Tuesday evening.

This will cause blowing and drifting snow and for areas east of Syracuse with the heaviest snowfall, some downed tree limbs could cause some power outages.

When does everything end?

Some lingering snow showers continue into Wednesday morning but with little if any additional accumulation.

It is still a breezy day Wednesday before the wind dies down at night.

While we can’t promise this will be the last of the significant snow for the season, we can say a thaw is coming for the end of the week with the 40s both Thursday and Friday.