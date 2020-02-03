St. Lawrence County dairy farmer to attend State of the Union as Stefanik guest

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced David Fisher, dairy farmer from St. Lawrence County, will be her guest to the State of the Union set to be delivered by President Trump tomorrow night. David and the Fisher family have been operating Mapleview Dairy for four generations in Madrid, New York. David has been an active member of his community, serving on the Madrid Town Board for many years, and is currently also in his second term as President of the New York Farm Bureau.

“I am excited to announce that David Fisher will be accompanying me to the State of the Union,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “David has been an outspoken advocate for farmers in the North Country. He is well versed on agriculture issues and always makes sure that Upstate New York agriculture has a seat at the table, particularly on results like the USMCA. I look forward to listening to the President highlight many of the results that have been delivered for agriculture this past year in his remarks.”

“I would like to thank Congresswoman Stefanik for the special opportunity to attend the 2020 State of the Union Address,” said David Fisher. “As a farmer and constituent from New York’s 21st District, I appreciate the invitation to be a part of this annual historical event as well as to engage in our country’s political process.”

