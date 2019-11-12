St. Lawrence County Historical Association receives $25,000 matching grant from NNYCF

POTSDAM – In February, the Board of Trustees of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association quietly launched a three-year $500,000 capital campaign to increase its endowment to help ensure its financial survivability. Additional investment income would provide an ongoing reliable source of income and help to expand educational outreach activities especially for children, fund new exhibits and programming, defray ever-increasing operating costs, and create greater awareness of this cultural treasure to drive tourism.

The Northern New York Community Foundation (NNYCF) was the first donor to The Campaign for the People of St. Lawrence County, pledging a $25,000 matching grant when SLCHA raised $250,000. On November 1, the historical association met the challenge.

Now, any donations to SLCHA will be doubled by NNYCF, up to $25,000, and placed in a permanent endowment fund within the Community Foundation. SLCHA entered into a formal partnership with the Community Foundation in 2018 at which time NNYCF provided an initial $10,000 matching grant to help establish the fund within NNYCF.

To date, the campaign has raised $261,965 in pledges and gifts, with $94,074 received in cash gifts this year. Gifts have been received from individuals, corporations, small businesses, civic, service, fraternal, and veteran organizations as well as foundations.

Rande Richardson, Executive Director of NNYCF, said: “This matching grant helps build upon the collaborative partnership between our two organizations and is a meaningful and lasting way that we can both multiply gifts today and have an enduring impact on SLCHA’s work and mission for generations to come.”

“This is the second challenge grant from the NNYCF we have been awarded in just over a year. It is a pleasure to work with NNYCF to establish and enrich the SLCHA resources to provide more for our community,” said SLCHA President Lance W. Rudiger. “Thank you Rande Richardson and NNYCF for the opportunities and support,” he added.

SLCHA is the only nonprofit in the region dedicated to collecting, preserving, interpreting and exhibiting the history of St. Lawrence County. It is an important resource for residents, tourists, and community groups, whether for viewing exhibits, attending educational programs, doing genealogical research, or for groups seeking meeting space.

To donate to this important fund drive for the future of SLCHA and have your gift matched by NNYCF, send a contribution to: SLCHA, PO Box 8, Canton, NY 13617 or directly to NNYCF, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 with a note that designates it for SLCHA; email kathydg@slcha.org or call 315-386-8133. Donations of any amount are welcome and appreciated. More information about the campaign can be found at www.slcha.org/campaign.