Starbucks debuts colorful new Tie-Dye Frappuccino for summer

Tie-dye is back in a big way this summer season and Starbucks is jumping on the colorful trend with a brand new blended beverage.

Starbucks announced a new Tie-Dye Frappuccino on Wednesday that will most likely be all over our Instagram feeds in the coming days.

The new drink is made with turmeric, red beet and spirulina to give it yellow, red and blue tie-dye swirls. It’s topped with vanilla whipped cream and dusted with additional yellow, red and blue powder.

“The Tie-Dye Frappuccino has a tropical fruit flavor that will take you to your happiest place,” the coffee chain said in a statement.

“Just like the peak of summer, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is available only for a few days,” Starbucks said.

The frozen drink will be available at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada on July 10 for a limited time, while supplies last.