Stefanik and Harder introduce new legislation focusing on rural education

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman Josh Harder are introducing the Success for Rural Students and Communities Act, aiming their focus to North Country students and their success throughout schooling and post graduation.

Following the introduction of the act, Stefanik stated, “The North Country is comprised of many rural school districts that have high graduation rates and students who are eager to enter the workforce”.

Congressman Harder stated, “In addition to improving skills education opportunities, we need to emphasize college enrollment and completion for students from rural areas who face a lot of disadvantages when looking to attend college. This bipartisan bill will make sure we give rural students the tools they need to pursue higher education.”

The Rural Student and Communities Act aims to accomplish several objectives including:

Provide counseling, exposure to higher education programs, access to dual enrollment courses, pathways to regional employment opportunities, and help with transitions to and from high school and higher education.

Enhancing community outreach and programs focused on degree completion and persistence.

Create or strengthen postsecondary programs and training opportunities in locally relevant fields.

Generate local and regional development strategies that create employment opportunities for students.

