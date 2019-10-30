Stefanik announces 3 new ONDCP grants to prevent substance abuse in NY-21

Washington, D.C. – In concert with the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced three new grants totaling $375,000 to prevent youth substance abuse in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

The Community Health Center of St. Mary’s Healthcare & Nathan Littatuer Hospital was awarded a $125,000 Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant.

The Seaway Valley Council for Alcohol & Substance Abuse Prevention, Inc. was awarded a $125,000 Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant.

The Alcohol and Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County, Inc. was awarded a $125,000 Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant.

“Opioid and other substance abuse and addiction is a crisis that no community is immune to, including the North Country,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am grateful to ONDCP for their advocacy and action on this critical issue. They know that prevention is the most powerful tool to counteract addictions in our communities. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress in a bipartisan manner to pass meaningful reforms to combat youth substance abuse.”

“In order to create safe and healthy places for the next generation to grow up, we must break through to our children now and educate them about the dangers of substance use,” said ONDCP Director Jim Carroll. “The Drug-Free Communities, administered by our office across the United States, are proven prevention programs tailored to do just that by meeting the local prevention needs in each community. The Trump Administration will continue expanding the number of community-based coalitions dedicated to the critical mission of stopping substance use among our youth before it starts.”

