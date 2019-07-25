Stefanik announces $4.5M grant for Watertown International Airport

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced the Department of Transportation has awarded a $4,485,493 grant for the Watertown International Airport. This funding will go toward constructing an aircraft rescue and fire-fighting building.

“I’m thrilled to announce nearly $4.5 million in funding has been awarded to Watertown International Airport by the Department of Transportation for advanced safety measures and equipment,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Ensuring our airports are modernized and fully-equipped is critical to expanding our North Country tourism industry, which will in turn drive the economy and create jobs. I have been a consistent advocate on the federal level for updated transportation and infrastructure in my district, and I’m looking forward to seeing the Watertown International Airport continue to thrive with these new and improved safety measures.”

“I’m grateful to Congresswoman Stefanik for her continued support for improved safety of the Watertown International Airport,” said County Legislator James Nabywaniec. “This funding will be instrumental in our efforts to bring as many people to Watertown to experience our community, and ensure they are safe in the process.”

“This is a very important piece to bring our airport into the modern era and greatly improve efficiency,” said County Legislator Phil Reed. “This will ensure our airport’s viability far into the future.”

“The Watertown Airport’s success is determined by teamwork between the local, state, and federal levels,” said Scott Gray, Chairman of the County Board of Legislators. “We have been proud to have Congresswoman Stefanik as a fierce advocate for our transportation needs at the federal level.”