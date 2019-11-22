Stefanik announces grant for Massena Airport

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced a United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Airport Improvement Program grant totaling $727,000 will be awarded to the Massena International Airport. The Airport Improvement Program provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports. The funding will be used to construct a new airport apron at Massena International.

“I am excited to announce this funding for new construction at the Massena International Airport,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This grant will allow the airport to expand its service to residents of the North Country and continue to provide travel service to those visiting our area as well. I will continue to advocate for infrastructure and development projects to help boost our vibrant North Country economy.”

“I would like to thank Congresswoman Stefanik for her assistance in obtaining The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Airport Improvement Program funding, totaling $727,000, that will be awarded to the Massena International Airport,” said Frank Diagistino, Manager of the Massena International Airport. “This grant will be used to resurface the ramp and redirect the power source to the fuel station which will allow the employees to fuel planes during any catastrophe where the power is down.”