Stefanik announces HHS grant for Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced a United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grant totaling $354,808 has been awarded to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in Hogansburg for their American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) Head Start Program. The HHS Administration for Children and Families provides funding for public or private non-profit organizations, including community-based and faith-based organizations that provide Head Start and/or Early Head Start services to children and families.

“I am excited to announce the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will be receiving this funding to support their Head Start program in Hogansburg,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “The Head Start program provides crucial services to children and their families in our North Country communities, in order to give them the tools they need to be successful in the classroom and at home. I will continue to advocate for programs like Head Start that have real, positive impacts on families in our rural communities.”