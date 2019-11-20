Stefanik announces USDA drinking water quality, wastewater management grant for village of Heuvelton

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant totaling $4,772,000, along with an additional loan of $8,248,000, to be awarded to the village of Heuvelton.

The rural development investment will be used to finance the decommission of the village’s Water Pollution Control Facility and conveyance of the wastewater to the city of Ogdensburg. Most of the equipment and systems in the wastewater treatment plant are beyond their design life, and the village has attempted to perform repairs. The primary purpose of the project is to rehabilitate and upgrade the waste water treatment facilities and collection system to correct the concerns that have been raised.

“I am excited to announce that the village of Heuvelton will be receiving this critical funding to repair and replace their outdated waste water infrastructure” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This grant will allow the village to update their facilities and alleviate the ongoing health and sanitary concerns of its residents. I am proud to continue to advocate for the development of our North Country communities through projects like these.”