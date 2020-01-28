Stefanik Bill to fund Holocaust education in schools passes House

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted today in favor of the bipartisan Never Again Education Act, legislation that will provide teachers throughout the country with the resources and training they need to teach our children the important lessons of the Holocaust. Congresswoman Stefanik co-led this legislation with Rep. Carolyn Maloney (NY-12), and managed its passage on the Floor today.

The bill would amplify the work of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, leveraging a combination of public and private funds to develop and disseminate high-quality Holocaust education resources, which can be adopted by local schools and included in their curriculum. The bill has the support of more than 1,800 Holocaust survivors from 38 states, as well as 350 organizations from across the country.

“I am proud to co-lead this critical bipartisan legislation through its passage in the House,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Today, on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the House reaffirmed its commitment to remembrance by passing this bill to ensure the next generation of students understand the dangers of rising anti-Semitism and recognize that it must never be forgotten. As we continue to condemn horrific acts of anti-Semitism across the world, we must also take proactive measures to educate and provide states and schools with the resources necessary to incorporate Holocaust education into their classrooms, ensuring that all students understand the evils of Holocaust and its impact. I am honored to co-lead this important legislation, and I applaud my colleagues in the House for its bipartisan passage.”

Watch Congresswoman Stefanik’s opening remarks on the House Floor in support of this legislation here and below, and her closing remarks here and below.

