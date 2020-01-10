Stefanik Helps House Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Regulate PFAS Contamination

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted in favor of the bipartisan PFAS Action Act. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), would require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to designated PFOS and PFOA as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), or Superfund. It would also require the EPA to make a CERCLA determination on all remaining PFAS chemicals within five years and develop a drinking water standard.

“I was proud to work across the aisle and help the House pass this important legislation to regulate PFAS contamination,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This is a complex problem that requires new and innovative research and technology. Clarkson University, in my district, has some of the most cutting-edge research in this area, and I look forward to continuing my work with them as they develop new methods of treating contaminated water. I will continue to work with my colleagues to protect our region from current and future contaminations.”

“Clarkson University thanks Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her bipartisan leadership in supporting HR535 and solutions that protect our nation’s water and air supplies from harmful PFOS/PFAS contaminants,” said Anthony G. Collins, President of Clarkson University. “Clarkson researchers have successfully field tested new, innovative technologies that degrade and destroy these contaminants. We stand ready to provide further expertise and technology solutions to ensure safe groundwater resources.”

Clarkson co-leads with SUNY ESF New York State’s Center of Excellence in Healthy Water Solutions and together generates solutions that help protect and improve sustainable water resources across multiple imminent and serious threats to healthy water supplies.

