Stefanik helps House pass legislation imposing stronger penalties on scam robocalls

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik helped the House pass the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act, legislation that will impose stronger penalties on scam robocalls. The North Country has experienced an uptick in these scam calls, which specifically target our seniors.

“It is estimated that nearly 50% of calls received by Americans this year were robocalls,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “These scam calls specifically target and prey on our North Country seniors. Not only are the manipulative calls irritating, they can also be costly. I was proud to help the House pass this bipartisan legislation to impose penalties for those who violate the law and implement better technology to prevent scam robocalls.”

This bill implements a forfeiture penalty for violations of the prohibition of illegitimate robocalls and requires providers to develop call authentication technologies. Additionally, it requires the Department of Justice and the FCC to assemble an interagency working group to study and report to Congress on the enforcement of the prohibition of certain robocalls.

Earlier this year, Congresswoman Stefanik also helped the House pass the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act.