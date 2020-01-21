Stefanik named member of President Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the below statement following the White House announcement that she will serve as a member of President Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team:

“I am honored to be named by President Trump as a Member of his Impeachment Defense Team,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am proud to stand up for the Constitution, my constituents in New York’s 21st District, and the American people’s vote.”

