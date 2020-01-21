Stefanik named member of President Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the below statement following the White House announcement that she will serve as a member of President Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team:
“I am honored to be named by President Trump as a Member of his Impeachment Defense Team,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am proud to stand up for the Constitution, my constituents in New York’s 21st District, and the American people’s vote.”
