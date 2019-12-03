Stefanik sends letter to Governor Cuomo opposing new State Criminal Justice Reform Bill

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, along with several other members of the New York State Congressional Delegation, sent a bipartisan letter to Governor Cuomo expressing concern over the recently passed criminal justice reform bill in New York State. The bill, to be implemented in January, would require local district attorneys to turnover witness names, statements, and contact information to the defense within 15 days of first appearance. New bail reforms also raised concerns, as they would allow almost all defendants to go free while awaiting trial. The letter written to Governor Cuomo states that as a result of the law, local district attorneys will have to increase their operating budgets by 30 to 40 percent, due to burdensome standards.

“I am very concerned about the implications that this new criminal justice reform will have on our North Country Communities,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “After hearing from multiple district attorneys from across the state and many local elected officials, I urge Governor Cuomo to put forward reforms to be considered immediately in this upcoming legislative session. It is imperative that we work to find comprehensive solutions to criminal justice reform that keep our communities safe and keep the burden off local taxpayers.”

Read the full letter below: