Study: ‘No inclined infant sleeper is safe’ for babies, Gillibrand calls for recall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is calling on retailers to pull inclined infant sleeper products from the shelves and inform consumers who previously purchased these items, following the release of a new Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) study.

According to the CPSC study, no infant sleep product with more than a 10 degree incline is safe for babies. A press release from the senator’s office also says CPSC is working toward “effectively” banning these products.

“It’s completely unacceptable that New Yorkers are still unknowingly using and buying dangerous inclined infant sleep products even though there is strong data showing these items are associated with infant deaths,” saidSen. Gillibrand in a press release.

Sen. Gillibrand is a cosponsor of the Safe Sleep Act of 2019, which would ban inclined infant sleepers at angles beyond 10 degrees.

You can read the full study here.

The CPSC’s proposed safety rules can be found here.

Gillibrand press release