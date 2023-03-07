ROSSIE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged the suspect involved in the murder of 67-year-old William Freeman, who was found dead in his home on 258 County Route 10 on March 2.

On Tuesday, March 7 around 3 p.m., the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office charged 46-year-old Adam W. Smith with Murder in the 2nd degree over the death of Freeman.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe and St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua held a press conference Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., regarding the ongoing homicide investigation.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Bigwarfe said that Smith was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.

The murder occurred at Freeman’s home in the town of Rossie when Deputies were called to the scene for reports of a body.

Freeman was found dead with stab wounds to his body and his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was also stolen.

Smith was arrested on March 1 in Jefferson County on Interstate 81 near the Bradley Street off-ramp in Watertown driving Freeman’s vehicle.

Smith was brought to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

An autopsy was performed on Freeman’s body on March 3 that ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, the Department of Homeland Security, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Watertown Police Department, the North Country Crime Analysis Center and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Pasqua also updated the public on another homicide involving the murder of Ronald Durham on February 11, 2023.

DA Pasqua said the Durham is under investigation by NYSP.

Durham was discovered dead in the town of Gouverneur on February 11, 2023. The cause of death was determined to be a sharp force injury to the neck.

22-year-old Frederick A. Wing of Gouverneur was arrested as the initial suspect, however, DA Pasqua requested the release of Wing on March 7.

DA Pasqua now has a new primary suspect in Ronald Durham’s death and said they are expected to be charged in the coming days