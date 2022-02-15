SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) announced on February 8 that they have started preparations for a surge of winter break travelers at Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR).

Airport managers expect around 27,000 passengers to travel between February 18 and February 23 — a 95% increase over last year!

The SRAA also announced that they expect 14% more available seats this year, as SYR has more airlines operating and more nonstop routes being offered. SYR now offers 27 destinations with nonstop flights, which you can see below.

SYR also has many airlines who are upgrading the planes used in flights to add more seats, a process known as “upgauging.” Southwest Airlines, for example, plan to upgauge their flights from Syracuse to Orlando, changing the plane from a 737-700 to a 737-800, adding 32 more seats on each flight.

As flights begin to ramp up, you can check the radar below to see how busy the skies might get! Clicking on a flight will give you more details on the trip.

“We’re excited to welcome families back to SYR as they embark on winter break travel,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “We know that for many people, this may be their first time flying in quite a while. We want SYR travelers to know that our team has worked around the clock to ensure a safe, healthy, and enjoyable airport experience.”

SYR also offers plenty of amenities to make traveling more comfortable, such as the Pets Easing Travelers (PET) Program and plenty of Fly Guide Ambassadors.

Some of the PET pets include Koa, a therapy dog that visits to hang out with travelers to kill time and clear anxiety. Koa’s owner is also a Fly Guide Ambassador, who help visitors find the right terminal or gate. Matt Szwejbka says that these programs are all about the customer experience: “We want locals to feel pride in their airport, and we want visiting passengers to say ‘Huh, I’m gonna fly back through there again!'” You can see how Koa lifts visitors’ spirits in the video below:

If you are traveling through SYR, consider pre-booking your parking to ensure you have a spot. The overflow parking lot will also be open to accommodate the expected increase of demand. SYR also recommends arriving around two hours early, especially during peak hours: 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.