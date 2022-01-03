SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Syracuse City School District website, students will not have school on Monday, January 3, due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases reported across the District and the lack of substitutes available to cover absences.

COVID-19 at-home test kits will still be provided for every student in the District, and the kits will be available at the student’s home schools between 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Test kits will also be handed out at the high schools (Corcoran, Henninger, Institute of Technology, Nottingham, and PSLA at Fowler) and Clary Middle School tomorrow evening between 5:00-7:00 p.m. All distribution sites will be drive-through.

SCSD says they will provide details on administering the tests should you have questions. In addition, they will be hosting another vaccination clinic on January 10 for those students, staff, and parents who have yet to be vaccinated.