SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It doesn’t matter when you need them, firefighters answer the call. To help them better serve the community and balance their personal lives, those working in Syracuse have switched to 24-hour shifts.

“Before you would work four days and work 48 hours, now you work two days and work 48 hours, so that’s kind of the gist of how it started,” explained Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds.

The department had utilized that four-day schedule, which includes two-night shifts, since 1973. Monds said they first made the switch to 24 hours during the pandemic to limit overlapping shifts and to keep firefighters safe. The feedback was positive.

“They’re more rested when they’re at work. They can take care more of their off-duty life. When they’re home they’ll have more days off. They can take their children to school.” Michael Monds, Syracuse Fire Chief

This switch gives them more time during their shifts to take care of their other responsibilities.

“Every day they do some type of training, hands-on training, and we give them some educational training every day,” Monds added.

Many other fire departments across the country utilize some type of 24-hour schedule. The Chief said the amount of hours worked hasn’t changed but productivity is enhanced.

“So, anything we can do to help our firefighters in their off time be more successful, happy, rested, and to be able to enjoy their life when they’re not at work, I think produces a better firefighter when they are at work,” Monds said.

The Chief worked with the union on the change and it was put out for a vote. Monds said it passed with 90 percent approval.