SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the fourth year in a row, Syracuse will be playing host to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) as the tournament’s Syracuse Regional is set to tip off from July 24-28.

Games will be played for the first time at the Upstate Medical Arena (War Memorial). This will allow for expanded seating for the tournament’s growing fanbase, says the TBT.

TBT is an open tournament where different teams, including many alumni teams from colleges around the country, can enter to play.

Syracuse University’s alumni team, known as “Boeheim’s Army,” is one of the winningest teams in the tournament’s history. Since they joined in 2015, they hold a record of 22-7, along with a championship title from the 2021 competition.

Boheim’s Army’s roster this year includes Tyus Battle, Rakeem Christmas and Andrew White III who all played basketball for the Orange.

Defending champions Blue Collar U, the University of Buffalo alumni team, will also be returning to TBT.

The winning squad will receive a $1 million grand prize.

Tickets for the Syracuse Regional can be purchased through the TBT on Ticketmaster.