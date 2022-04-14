(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is in the hospital after getting stabbed in the back by his 16-year-old sister Wednesday morning, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

SPD says they responded to a home on Midland Avenue around 10:21 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a stab wound in his back. Police believe he was stabbed after an argument with his sister. The man is expected to survive.

The teen has been charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.