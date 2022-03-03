SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have announced that they arrested three individuals on February 28, including a 15-year-old who was arrested just under two weeks earlier for possession of a loaded handgun.

Police say that detectives with the Gang Violence Task Force, Narcotics Division, and Intel Division saw a stolen car in the parking lot of 2121 E. Fayette Street in the early evening on Monday, February 28. According to police, the detectives tried to stop the car, but the three men inside drove away, striking a police car that was nearby. Police then say the officers followed the car for several minutes and watched as drugs and a gun were tossed from the fleeing car.

During the pursuit, one of the passengers, 24-year-old Davon O’Neal, got out of the car and tried to flee on foot, which police say was around 100 Springfield Road. Police add that O’Neal was quickly caught after a short chase.

While O’Neal was fleeing, police say the pursuit after the stolen car continued until the other two occupants stopped the car and got out, which was around Boston Street and Northcliffe Road. The two occupants tried to run, police share, but were quickly detained. The driver of the car, a 15-year-old male, was found in possession of a loaded handgun. The passenger who also tried fleeing was Rasir Baker, a 22-year-old, police added.

The passengers received the following charges, according to police:

Davon O’Neal

two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony

criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony

criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor

unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Rasir Baker

two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony

criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony

criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor

unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Unnamed 15-year-old

two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony

criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony

two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor

unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Police added that the same 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday, February 17, after being seen with a handgun on the 2200 block of E. Fayette Street, where he was arrested for several firearm charges and released to a parent on an appearance ticket.