Onondaga County DA: Mother used charcoal grill in car to kill herself, three children

UPDATE – ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirms to NewsChannel 9 that the mother accused of an apparent murder-suicide in Syracuse over the weekend used a charcoal grill in a car to kill herself and three sleeping children.

Police say a tow truck driver found the bodies in an overdue rental car outside a home in the 100-block of Berwyn Avenue, not far from East Colvin Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The DA says the children were “high maintenance,” alluding to the fact that they may have needed special care.

Fitzpatrick says the mother has a history of health issues, but could not specify. He says detectives are looking for her medical records.

Syracuse Police have not released the names of the adult or three children.

Fitzpatrick says the oldest of the three children was 10 years old and that detectives are looking to speak with the children’s biological father.

Original story below:

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating what they say is a possible murder-suicide after a tow truck worker found a woman and three children dead in a car outside a home along the 100 block of Berwyn Avenue not far from East Colvin Street. The discovery was made around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Hazmat crews and multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Syracuse Police Kenton Buckner said the victims have not yet been identified but said that two of the children looked to be possibly school-aged, and one is under that age.

Chief Buckner also noted that the vehicle, found in the driveway of a home on the 100 block of Berwyn Avenue, was a rental car that was over-due.

“Anyone who knows the circumstances involving four individuals who are deceased the most disturbing of which there are kids involved. Which I think shocks the conscience of any decent human being. I don’t care how long you’ve been doing this job, that’s bothersome.” — SPD CHIEF KENTON BUCKNER

Watch Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner’s press conference:

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442- 5222.