SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dashawn Burns.

Police describe Burns as a 32-year-old Black man with black hair and brown eyes.He is 6 feet tall and weighs 285 pounds.

Burns’ last know address is 227 Jasper Street in Syracuse.

Dashawn Burns has 30 prior arrests and the incident police are investigating occurred at 500 Catherine Street back on November 15, 2021.

Syracuse Police say Burns possessed 3 counterfeit fifty-dollar bills which were used to purchase an iPad.

Dashawn Burns has an active arrest warrant for 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 1st degree and Larceny.

If you have any information which can help police locate Burns, please contact the Syracuse Warrants squad at 315-442-5230.