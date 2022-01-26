SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches will come to Syracuse in February to compete in the State Winter Games.

Athletes will compete in six sports: alpine skiing, figure skating, floor hockey skills, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoe.

Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman will announce the event with Syracuse athletes on Thursday at a press conference.

Senator John Mannion and County Executive Ryan McMahon will also join the president in a call for volunteers, as hundreds are needed to support the games. You can register here to volunteer, but you must be vaccinated.

The Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country with over 51,000 athletes. The chapter assists with year-round sports training, athletic competitions, health screenings, and partners with 250 schools to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete together.