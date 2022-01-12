(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University, in partnership with the New York State Department of Labor, is hosting a virtual career fair Thursday, January 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is also a preview day today, January 12, where participants can upload their resumes, visit businesses’ booths, and view job openings in advance.

On Thursday, participants will be able to chat with employers one-on-one.

Those interested in signing up or for more information can visit: https://nysdolvirtual12.easyvirtualfair.com/