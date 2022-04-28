NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that a Syracuse woman was arrested for allegedly robbing Boscov’s in the Sangertown Square Mall on April 26th.

Around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, officers responded to Boscov’s for a larceny investigation. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a woman, who would later be identified as 38-year-old Sonya M. Phillips of Syracuse, allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise before getting into a car and fleeing the scene.

Officers then found the car at a nearby shopping plaza with Phillips in the passenger seat. She was arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)

All the stolen merchandise has been recovered with a total estimated value of $1,271.91.

Phillips has been processed and released with an appearance ticket to appear in front of the New Hartford Town Court in the future.