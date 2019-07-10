Target announces two-day sale running concurrently with Amazon’s Prime Day

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Amazon has turned its Prime Day into a summertime Black Friday sale and their competitors are looking to get in on the action.
Target has announced that it will hold a major two-day sale starting on July 15th, the same time Amazon launches its big sale. The discounts include 40 percent off furniture, 30 percent off appliances and cookware and deals on other items. And while Amazon charges $119 for a yearly Prime membership, Target’s big sale doesn’t come with an additional price tag.
Other companies like eBay and Nordstrom are also offering big discounts next week.