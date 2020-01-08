Tedra Cobb announces fundraising numbers in race for Congress

(CANTON) Today, Tedra Cobb, Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, released fundraising numbers for the fourth fundraising quarter.

Fundraising breakdown:

● Over $2.05 Million raised in Q4

● Nearly $2.2 Million Cash-on-hand

● Over $2.7 Million raised for the 2020 cycle

● Over 63,000 individuals contributed in Q4

● With an average contribution amount of $27.50

● Contributions from all 50 states

● $0 from corporate PACs

● $0 from pharmaceutical or insurance company PACs.

“I am proud of the support we have received,” said Cobb. “People all across the country realize what NY-21 residents already know; Washington is broken, and Elise Stefanik is part of the problem. Rather than working to fix our healthcare system, preserve Medicare and Social Security, or protect our clean air and water, Stefanik spends her time playing partisan games and protecting the bottom line of her corporate donors. The differences between us couldn’t be more clear. I have spent 30 years fighting for Northern New York families, whether it was to expand access to health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs, or as a volunteer firefighter. I’m not accepting corporate PAC money. My vote will never

be for sale.”

