SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced changes to the protocols put in place on December 17, including serving visitors food and drinks again.

These will go into effect beginning with the game against Virginia on Saturday, January 1. The updated measures include:

Fans may purchase from a limited offering of food and beverages, including beer and wine. All food and drinks must be consumed while seated.

All fans age 5 and up are required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. Proof must be shown at the gate to secure entry to the stadium. (Newborns to age 4 do not require a vaccination or a test result to enter the facility.)

The Courtside Lounge will remain closed.

Club 44 will remain closed.

Backcourt activities and concession areas remain closed.

Pre-game courtside gathering will be prohibited.

Tailgating in the parking lots prior to games will not be permitted.

SU officials said the revised measures are intended to help mitigate the potential risk of spreading COVID while providing student-athletes and fans a safe and enjoyable environment.

Officials also say that existing local public health regulations will continue to be enforced at the stadium. These include:

Masks are required for all patrons over the age of two (vaccinated and unvaccinated) when not actively eating or drinking, while indoors at the stadium and outdoors when in the presence of others for all events.

Patrons displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, have been in close contact with someone that may have been exposed, or have a temperature exceeding 100.4° F are asked to stay home.

For safety and security, the stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy. Each fan is allowed one clear bag one small clutch or purse. Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags to their vehicle prior to stadium entry. Please visit the stadium entry/clear bag page for additional information.

Stadium staff will not accept or provide a holding area for prohibited items. Please visit the Stadium Guest Services page for more information on prohibited items.

Fans should enter the stadium at the designated gate on their ticket. They should arrive early to avoid delays and allow additional time to go through the entry validation process.

Hand sanitizer stations are available on the concourse levels.

Dedicated sanitizing staff are assigned to monitor and treat frequently touched surfaces.

Fans who are not able to provide proof of full vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test according to the conditions above will not be allowed to enter the stadium. Over-the-counter test kit results are not accepted.

Fans with questions are encouraged to call 1-888-DOME-TIX or email dometix@syr.edu.