The TSA’s ‘nopes’ and ‘yeps’ of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods

(11/25/2019) — Who says a federal agency cannot have some fun. The PR folks at the Transportation Safety Administration posted a TikTok video on Twitter to show you what you can and cannot put in your carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving.

As you can see, for the Thanksgiving Day items, fruit cake and stuffing get a “yep”, while canned cranberries, gravy, and what appears to be pepper jelly get a “nope”. TSA says anything liquid needs to adhere to their 3-1-1 rules.

CLICK HERE to see all the TSA rules for checked and carry-on luggage

