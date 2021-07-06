Third Eye Blind performing at NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Rock band Third Eye Blind will perform at the Great New York State Fair Thursday, September 2 on the Chevy Park stage. The band behind hits such as “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Never Let You Go” will take the stage at 8 p.m. The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.
“We’re excited to be able to bring one of the best bands of its era to the Fair. I expect that this will be a terrific show and a great way for us to kick off our final weekend,” said Fair Director, Troy Waffner.
Third Eye Blind joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
|Nas
|LOCASH
|August 21
|98 Degrees
|RATT
|August 22
|Brothers Osborne
|August 23
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|Train
|The Spinners
|Dire Straits Legacy
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Sister Sledge
|Melissa Etheridge
|August 28
|The Beach Boys
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Dropkick Murphys
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|August 30
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Third Eye Blind
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|Uncle Kracker
|Blues Traveler
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Resurrection