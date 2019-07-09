Thompson Park Zoo hosts new Zoo Teens program

New York State Zoo at Thompson Park is hosting a new Zoo Teens program in partnership with Jefferson County 4-H and Cornell Cooperative Extension. The pilot program, which started running on Monday, July 8, consists of a combination of outdoor classroom sessions and Zoo volunteering intended for kids ages 13-18.
Organizers hope that the program will help teens gain leadership skills that will help them build their resume, as well as, learn about the importance of volunteering and exploring zoological careers.
The Zoo Teens program runs until August 29 for this year’s class of 28 kids from both Jefferson and Lewis Counties. For information about the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park, visit www.nyzoo.org or call (315) 782-6180.