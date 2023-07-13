SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 25 through July 1.
Three food services failed their inspections:
- Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry, 500 South Salina Street, Syracuse
- Tous les Jours, 2743 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse
- Wheeler’s Tavern, 415 Avery Avenue, Syracuse
Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.
Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry
Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry had 11 violations, none in critical condition.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found cases of drinks and cases of single service boxes stored directly on the floor in the rear storage room, as well as cases of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found single service boxes were stored on a table with an employee apron covering it.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found employee drinks stored adjacent to single service boxes and on food prep surfaces.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that the shelving throughout the kitchen wasn’t clean and the interior of the microwave in the kitchen was dirty.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the interior of the reach in coolers weren’t clean.
Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found covered waste receptacle was missing from the restroom.
Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted that the dumpsters were uncovered and the grease bin was overflowing with grease onto the adjacent parking lot.
Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted that flies were present in the facility.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors throughout the facility weren’t clean and the kitchen floor tiles were broken and in poor repair. The inspection also noted the floor inside the walk in cooler in the rear room wasn’t clean and the ceiling tile above three bay sink was in poor repair.
This violation was found two times.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the air circulation fan was unclean with an accumulation of dust.
Tous les Jours
Tous les Jours had two violations, one in critical condition.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector found five gallons of whole milk, two gallons of oat milk and one gallon of almond milk were all between 49-53 degrees Fahrenheit in the reach-in cooler behind the counter. Staff told the inspector that all items were in the cooler over night. The reach-in cooler was also not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and all the products were voluntarily discarded.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found cases of food on the floor in the walk in freezer.
Wheeler’s Tavern
Wheeler’s Tavern had 10 violations, none in critical condition.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the interior of the small ice machine wasn’t clean as well as the soda guns and boots at the bar.
This violation was found two times.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the exteriors of the deep fryers, stove, refrigerators and the flat top grill all weren’t clean and had heavy grease buildup. The exteriors of the reach in beer coolers at the bar also weren’t clean and the interiors of reach in beer coolers at the bar weren’t clean with water accumulation noted on the bottom of both coolers.
This violation was found three times.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the inside of the men’s restroom wasn’t clean.
Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted there were several fruit flies noted around the bar area, especially around the soda guns.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the kitchen floors weren’t clean and had food debris and buildup.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the hoods and vents over the cookline weren’t clean. The light over the dishwashing area also wasn’t working, giving inadequate light in that area of the kitchen.
This violation was found two times.
Many locations passed their inspections between June 25 through July 1.
You can see the entire list below.
|Baghdad Restaurant
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/28/2023
|Bambu Dessert Drinks
|4131 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/30/2023
|Barney’s BBQ
|12912 Timerson Road
|Onondaga County
|6/29/2023
|Barney’s BBQ Commissary
|9022 Plainville Road
|Lysander
|6/29/2023
|Cavalry Veterans of Syracuse
|4801 Troop K Road
|Manlius
|6/29/2023
|Champ’s Pizzeria & Fish Fry
|1711 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|6/28/2023
|City Hall Cafe
|300 South State Street, Suite 140
|Syracuse
|6/27/2023
|Clover’s
|22 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|6/28/2023
|Daniel’s Grill
|69 North Street
|Marcellus
|6/28/2023
|Darwin
|110 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|6/30/2023
|Dimitri’s Pizzeria
|1124 State Route 5
|Elbridge
|6/29/2023
|Dip (The)
|3021 James Street
|Syracuse
|6/29/2023
|Doug’s Fish Fry
|8 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|6/28/2023
|Dragon China
|6320 South Salina Street
|Onondaga
|6/26/2023
|East of Chicago Pizza
|2410 Court Street, Suite 3
|Syracuse
|6/29/2023
|Encounter Christian Fellowship
|705 Hamilton Street
|Syracuse
|6/28/2023
|Fabius Christian Church
|7803 Main Street
|Fabius
|6/29/2023
|Five Guys
|3439 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/29/2023
|Flojo’s
|9022 Plainville Road
|Lysander
|6/29/2023
|Funk ‘n Waffles
|307-313 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|6/30/2023
|Good
|18 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|6/28/2023
|Good Buddy’s Pub
|4002 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/27/2023
|Gracie’s Kitchen
|527 Charles Avenue
|Geddes
|6/29/2023
|Green Gate Inn (The)
|2 Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/27/2023
|Hive Cafe (The)
|226 Old Bridge Street
|Onondaga County
|6/30/2023
|Jersey Mike’s Subs
|3528 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/28/2023
|Jus Juice It Commissary
|1711 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|6/28/2023
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|3520 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/30/2023
|Lafayette Fire Department
|2644 Route 11
|Lafayette
|6/26/2023
|Lakeside Nutrition LLC
|9680 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|6/27/2023
|Local 315 Brewing Co Commissary
|1717 Milton Avenue
|Geddes
|6/29/2023
|Manlius Fish Fry
|119 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|6/27/2023
|McDonalds
|5288 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/28/2023
|Mid-Lakes Navigation
|11 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|6/28/2023
|Mikey’s
|1721 Milton Avenue
|Geddes
|6/29/2023
|Milkhouse (The)
|2574 Cherry Valley Turnpike
|Marcellus
|6/28/2023
|Oh My Darling
|321 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/30/2023
|Peace Love Coffee
|2 Clinton Street
|Elbridge
|6/30/2023
|Recess
|110 Montgomery Street
|Syracuse
|6/30/2023
|Salt City Coffee and Bar
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/28/2023
|Sam’s Chicken Land
|527 Charles Avenue
|Geddes
|6/29/2023
|Skaneateles Bakery
|19 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|6/28/2023
|Soulutions
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/28/2023
|Spring Chinese
|500 Butternut Street
|Syracuse
|6/26/2023
|St. Augustines Rec. Center
|7333 O’Brien Road
|Van Buren
|6/29/2023
|St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Parish H
|5402 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/28/2023
|Starbucks #58252
|3604 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/28/2023
|Sugar Pine Cake Company
|1717 Milton Avenue
|Geddes
|6/29/2023
|Sweetgrass Diner
|6601 South Salina Street
|Onondaga
|6/30/2023
|Teaching Kitchen @ Salt City Market
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/28/2023
|Toast (The)
|5962 Route 31
|Clay
|6/27/2023
|Twin Trees Camillus
|5401 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/27/2023
|Valentine’s Delicatessen
|18 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|6/28/2023
|Water Street Bagel Co.
|239 East Water Street
|Syracuse
|6/29/2023
|Wild Will’s Saloon
|139 East Water Street
|Syracuse
|6/29/2023
|Yards Grille
|5648 Green Lakes Park Drive
|Manlius
|6/26/2023