BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash that left a 79-year-old man dead on State Route 3 in the Village of Black River on Sept. 22 around 12:10 p.m.

Roxanne O’Connor, a 74-year-old woman from Carthage, was driving her car eastbound on State Route 3 and had stopped in traffic. She was then rear-ended by a person driving a pickup truck into the path of an oncoming dump truck traveling westbound on State Route 3.

O’Connor and her passenger, Charles Taylor from Carthage, were then hit by the dump truck.

Taylor was airlifted to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse and later pronounced dead. O’Connor was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported from the crash, and the investigation is ongoing, State Police say.