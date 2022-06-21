(WSYR-TV) — Tom Park, known as longtime commercial co-star of Billy Fuccillo, died Sunday at the age of 69, according to a Facebook post from his wife.

“My man, Tom Park, married to for 48 years, rock and rolled for our best youngest years, had two sons who brought him the most joy in life, a proud Papa to his 5 granddaughters, car commercial G.O.A.T., hottest guitarist, puppy to his kitty, lover of fishing and golf, passed away today from cancer at 6:21pm surrounded by family,” Jenny Lou Park wrote.

Tom Park spent decades producing automotive marketing. His LinkedIn profile says Park started his company ‘Tom Park Media’ in May of 1985.

It was not too long after that Park and Fuccillo teamed up for what became a “Huuugggeee” automotive campaign for Syracuse and most of Upstate New York.

“The guys he was working with sold mega-cars. So, I knew it was working,” Fuccillo told the AP’s Michael Hill in 2002.

Back in that same 2002 story the Associated Press wrote on Park, the Austin, Texas, resident said he would fly from the Lonestar State to Syracuse and tape 59 commercials in a single day.

Billy Fuccillo died in June of 2021 at the age of 65.

“It is with great sadness that I mourn the passing of a car dealer legend and icon Mr. Huge, Billy Fuccillo. A great guy and good friend for almost 30 years. You are loved and missed my friend. RIP,” Park wrote last June.

Currently, there has been no word on calling hours or a service to honor the life of Tom Park. He is survived by his wife, two sons and five grandchildren.