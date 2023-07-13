MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tough turn of events on Wednesday night at the swan pond in Manlius, after what seemed like a successful reunion between four baby swans and their father just a few hours earlier.

Wednesday afternoon started out as a joyful homecoming.

“Just by looking at them, you can see that they are extremely happy,” said Michael Bean, a biologist caring for the baby swans.

But that happiness would turn into a sad evening.

Instead, Bean had to guide village workers to try and catch Manny who went after his four babies just hours after being reunited with them for the first time in weeks.

“He’s mourning the loss of the female. But he’s treating this as it’s still his territory. The young ones he doesn’t recognize, you know it’s been weeks, and obviously, they’re much bigger. So it’s a choice of him or the young ones,” said Bean.

A hard choice to make, leaving the community in tears.

“I lost Faye and I lost Manny,” Sherry Denbleyker, a resident of Kirkville.

“It’s sad. I was able to hug him. I hugged him and kissed him,” said Jennifer Benack, a resident of Manlius.

Manny’s attack on the four babies left them traumatized, according to Bean. As of Wednesday evening, the babies did not go back into the pond. Instead, they found a hiding spot underneath a bush. Bean says the babies will probably not go back into the water until Thursday morning. Fortunately, they were not injured.

“You know often even if they had a sprain or something it’s better to leave them here and let them swim around the pond, then traumatizing them by putting them in a kennel and taking them somewhere,” said Bean.

Manny will now be taken to Skaneateles where Bean will take care of him until Manny moves to his new home in Pennsylvania.

As for the baby swans, they will all stay at the Manlius Pond until the end of the year, but only two will be able to stay after that. The other pair will be removed and cared for at another location.