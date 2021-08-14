Tour bus rolls over in Cayuga County, more than 50 taken to hospitals

BRUTUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tour bus rollover accident occurred Saturday afternoon on the New York State Thruway heading westbound just after exit 40 near Weedsport, according to New York State Police.

The driver has been identified as Fermin Vasquez, 66, of Wingdale, New York.

Officials say that there were over 50 passengers on the bus which is owned by JTR Transportation based out of Poughkeepsie. A representative from Upstate University Hospital tells NewsChannel 9 that the hospital received 25 patients. State Police say the remaining passengers and the driver were taken to Auburn Community and Crouse Hospitals. Troopers say the injuries range from minor to serious.

The bus was heading from Poughkeepsie to Niagara Falls.

Families looking to contact loved one’s who may have been transported to Upstate University Hospital can call (315) 464-5158.

Stay with NewsChannel 9 for more information as it comes in.