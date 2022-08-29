WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In September, anyone who works in the tourism, hospitality and retail industries in places like Lake George and Glens Falls will have a chance to take some time off and celebrate after a summer of hard work. And yes, the celebration comes with roller coaster rides.

Six Flags Great Escape is hosting a free admission night for tourism, retail and hospitality workers in Warren County on Monday, Sept. 12, from 5-8 p.m. The event is facilitated with help from the Warren County Employment & Training department.

“We are thrilled to support Warren County and take part in celebrating our most important asset, our people,” said Six Flags Great Escape President Rebecca Wood. “The seasonal workforce is the engine of our operation and key to delivering the world-class experience that guests deserve in our beautiful region.”

Registration is required by Friday, Sept. 9, and can be done online. The appreciation day comes with awards, which employers are encouraged to nominate their workers in across six categories, like “Sales Extraordinaire” and “Excellence in Customer Service.” Those nominations can also be made online.

Workers don’t have to come alone – and they help a good cause if they bring a friend. Each attendee can bring one additional guest for a $5 entry fee, with all proceeds benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks.

Warren County Employment and Training Director Liza Ochsendorf says that events like this are more important than ever, as a way to thank workers whose lives have been forever altered by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s true after the summer ends, too.

“New York State owes the federal government an estimated $7 billion dollars of unemployment insurance debt, so there has never been a better time for all workers to stay in the workforce this winter and not take unemployment. Our local businesses will benefit greatly from a robust workforce this winter as the Lake George region transitions to a year-round economy. This event will help us recognize the efforts and skills of our workforce and promote our 365-day-a-year tourism economy,” Ochsendorf said.