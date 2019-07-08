(WSYR-TV) — I-81 is closed in both directions between Tully & Lafayette for a police investigation and is expected to remain closed until around ten Monday Morning. Two New York State Troopers were injured while breaking glass to get into a vehicle on I-81 South near the Lafayette weigh station, but are expected to be OK.
Traveling? I-81 closed in both directions between Tully & Lafayette
