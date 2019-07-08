Traveling? I-81 closed in both directions between Tully & Lafayette

CARTHAGE, NY — Carthage Area Hospital invites expectant mothers and spouses who are planning a family to its annual “Healthy Babies, Healthy Moms” Baby Shower on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the hospital’s main campus courtyard, 1001 West Street, Carthage. The media is also welcome to attend for a presentation of Carthage Area Hospital’s Healthgrades 5-star Labor & Delivery Excellence Award. This is the second year in a row the hospital has received this distinction.

To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance in labor and delivery, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for virtually every hospital in each of the 15 states that provide all-payer state data for years 2015 through 2017. Healthgrades found that the variation in hospital performance makes a significant difference in terms of clinical outcomes: