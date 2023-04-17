BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department on Sunday reported four teenagers missing and asked for the public’s help in locating them.

Takiya Ransom, 15, and Pawlay Dit, 16, have been found, while Jayden Lambert and Melissa Howard-Buttrom are still missing, per several Facebook posts by BPD.

Jayden Lambert

-13-year-old Black boy

-about 5’3″ tall and 130 lbs

-last seen on Crsecent Avenue in Buffalo

-last seen wearing a neon sweater with black pants and camouflage Crocs

Melissa Howard-Buttrom

-15-year-old Black girl

-approximately 5’4″ tall and 230 lbs

-last seen on Sears Avenue in Buffalo

-last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black & white sneakers.

Anyone with information on any of the teens’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. According to city officials, it is unknown whether the incidents are connected at this time.