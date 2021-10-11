Two men wounded in Syracuse shooting die from their injuries

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) T.o men who were critically wounded Thursday night after being shot in the head have died from their injuries

Syracuse police say 24-year-old Keisean Canery and 22-year-old Winston Brown were shot along the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue, near the corner of East Raynor Street. Both were taken to Upstate University Hospital and died Saturday.

An 18-year-old man, who police have not identified, was also shot in the shoulder. He is expected to recover.

Police have not made any arrests. If anyone has any information that could help in the investigation, call Syracuse police at (315) 442-5222.