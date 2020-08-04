Two North Country towns to receive over $11M in USDA Rural Development funding

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced over $11 million in USDA Rural Development funding for the North Country through USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

The Town of Cape Vincent will receive over $7 million and the Town of Massena will receive over $4 million in funding. USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.

“This funding will help these communities improve water quality, increase well access, and finance water main improvements. ” Stefanik said.

