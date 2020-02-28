Closings & Delays
Up to two feet of snow and counting in the blizzard, especially in Lewis County

Blizzard conditions with a very heavy band of lake effect snow continues to pound Jefferson and Lewis counties Friday. Here are the latest snowfall reports from the National Weather Service in Buffalo and Storm Team Weather Watchers as of 7am Friday.

Copenhagen, Lewis County

Redfield, Oswego County

Lowville, Lewis County

Constableville, Lewis County

Highmarket, Lewis County

Osceola, Lewis County

Mexico, Oswego County

28.5″

17.5″

17″

16″

14.6″

14.6″

5″

