Upcoming events cancelled in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel upcoming events due to COVID-19 state guidelines and for the safety of the community.
The following events have been cancelled:
- Rockin’ the Bay, scheduled for August 27-30, 2020
- Blues in the Bay, scheduled for September 4-7, 2020
- Alexandria Bay Village Wide Yard Sale, scheduled for September 12, 2020
- Rollin’ Street Thunder, scheduled for September 13, 2020
- Alexandria Bay Wine Festival & Farmers Market, scheduled for September 19, 2020
- 2020 Summer Concert Series
The Alex Bay Chamber of Commerce does not anticipate changes to the state guidelines that would allow large events in the near future.
