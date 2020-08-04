Upcoming events cancelled in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel upcoming events due to COVID-19 state guidelines and for the safety of the community.

The following events have been cancelled:

Rockin’ the Bay, scheduled for August 27-30, 2020

Blues in the Bay, scheduled for September 4-7, 2020

Alexandria Bay Village Wide Yard Sale, scheduled for September 12, 2020

Rollin’ Street Thunder, scheduled for September 13, 2020

Alexandria Bay Wine Festival & Farmers Market, scheduled for September 19, 2020

2020 Summer Concert Series

The Alex Bay Chamber of Commerce does not anticipate changes to the state guidelines that would allow large events in the near future.

