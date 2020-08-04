Upcoming events cancelled in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel upcoming events due to COVID-19 state guidelines and for the safety of the community.

The following events have been cancelled:

  •  Rockin’ the Bay, scheduled for August 27-30, 2020
  • Blues in the Bay, scheduled for September 4-7, 2020
  • Alexandria Bay Village Wide Yard Sale, scheduled for September 12, 2020
  • Rollin’ Street Thunder, scheduled for September 13, 2020
  • Alexandria Bay Wine Festival & Farmers Market, scheduled for September 19, 2020
  • 2020 Summer Concert Series

The Alex Bay Chamber of Commerce does not anticipate changes to the state guidelines that would allow large events in the near future.

