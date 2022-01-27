SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Detectives have located the children and are currently evaluating their condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working with Child Protective Services to provide a safe living environment for the children.

Deputies originally asked for the public’s help in locating 4 children who were reported missing from their home in the Town of Skaneateles.

According to police, before the children originally went missing, they were last seen on January 12 during a welfare check after allegations of abuse occurring inside the residence. Since then, a Family Court Judge issued a court order for the removal of the children by Onondaga County Child Protective Services.

Police say the parents of the children initially refused to cooperate with authorities or provide the children’s whereabouts.