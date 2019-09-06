Update: Suspected lightning strike to blame for wide spread phone outage in Lewis County

A suspected lightning strike to a Frontier Communications microwave tower at Frontier’s Lowville, NY office Wednesday is disrupting telephone voice service to customers in Lowville and nearby communities. Frontier Internet services are operating normally.

Frontier technicians immediately began working Wednesday morning and are now being supported by added staff, the telecom equipment manufacturer and senior Network Operations experts as they continue to troubleshoot, replace damaged components and test field systems in non-stop efforts to restore phone service to Lowville and nearby communities.

Phone service is expected to be restored in the next two days. Internet services are operating normally.

A suspected lightning strike early Wednesday to a Frontier microwave tower has disrupted Frontier’s system in unusual ways, damaging some electronics and requiring extended troubleshooting.

Frontier’s facilities are ground-fault protected but the effects of lighting are unpredictable and beyond control.

Frontier has brought in additional personnel to expedite identified repairs at the Lowville facility and to nearby field infrastructure sites. Crews are working closely with senior level Network Operations Center experts and the telecom equipment manufacturer.

Frontier is also coordinating with local emergency response agencies and in close communication with staff at Lewis County General Hospital.

The affected communities without phone service include Lowville, Brantingham, Chase Lake, Croghan, Lyons Falls, Stillwater, New Bremen, Petries Corners and Sears Pond.

Customers in the Boonville, Old Forge and Remsen areas currently cannot access Long Distance dialing or voicemail.

Frontier Communications will provide updates on the status of restorations and thanks customers and the communities they serve for their patience.